3 ordered to trial in man's death...
Three people have been ordered to stand trial in the death of a northeastern Pennsylvania man who authorities allege was strangled with a pair of jumper cables and dumped over an embankment after an apparent overdose. A Lackawanna County district judge ruled Friday that there was enough evidence to try Preston Layfield, 19, Tyler Mirabelli, 22, and Amanda Wayda, 20, on first- and third-degree murder, aggravated assault and abuse of a corpse charges.
