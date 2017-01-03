Wyoming Valley

Wyoming Valley

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Citizens' Voice

Fidelity Bank President and CEO Daniel J. Santaniello recently presented the Diocese of Scranton's Secretary of Development, Jim Bebla, with a check for $120,000 in support of The Diocese of Scranton Scholarship Foundation. This donation is part of the Pennsylvania Educational Improvement Tax Credit Program .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Scranton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07) 13 hr Angel 3,585
News Quitting smoking is the hardest resolution to keep Thu Sandy feet 1
News Here's what Vice President Biden plans to do af... Thu Go Blue Forever 1
News More female inmates allege sexual assault at La... Dec 10 Abequa 1
Better By Design / Lamandre (Jul '13) Dec 9 TS Olyphant PA 21
Create jobs. Dec 7 Mike 1
Check skytran on youtube. Dec '16 Harry 1
See all Scranton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Scranton Forum Now

Scranton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Scranton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
 

Scranton, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,531 • Total comments across all topics: 277,680,518

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC