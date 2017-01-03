Wyoming Valley
Fidelity Bank President and CEO Daniel J. Santaniello recently presented the Diocese of Scranton's Secretary of Development, Jim Bebla, with a check for $120,000 in support of The Diocese of Scranton Scholarship Foundation. This donation is part of the Pennsylvania Educational Improvement Tax Credit Program .
