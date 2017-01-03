Website ranks most affordable cities/counties to buy used car
MARK MORAN / THE CITIZENS' VOICE ST Enterprises Auto Group is located on Wyoming Avenue in Exeter. The used car dealership is the second for Tony and Stacey Krogulski.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.
Comments
Add your comments below
Scranton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07)
|1 hr
|Almost Duped
|3,591
|Quitting smoking is the hardest resolution to keep
|Jan 5
|Sandy feet
|1
|Here's what Vice President Biden plans to do af...
|Jan 5
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|More female inmates allege sexual assault at La...
|Dec 10
|Abequa
|1
|Better By Design / Lamandre (Jul '13)
|Dec 9
|TS Olyphant PA
|21
|Create jobs.
|Dec '16
|Mike
|1
|Check skytran on youtube.
|Dec '16
|Harry
|1
Find what you want!
Search Scranton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC