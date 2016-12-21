Ultimate Tailgate Party

Coors Light is bringing the Ultimate Tailgating Party to Scranton for the Playoffs! On Saturday, January 14th, starting at 4pm, the Coors Light Indoor Tailgate Party kicks off at the Ice Box Sports Complex in Scranton. Listen to WILK Newsradio each weekday during the Morning News with Webster & Nancy for your chance to dial 570-883-0098 and score tickets to the event! This is a VIP By Invite Only Event! The only way in is to win.

