U. of S. Faculty Members Receive Grants
The University of Scranton recently awarded "development intersession" grants for to five faculty members, including one resident of South Abington Township. South Abington Township resident Ismail Onat, Ph.D., assistant professor in sociology, criminal justice and criminology, received a grant to study "Developing a Crime Analysis Minor for the Sociology/Criminal Justice/Criminology Department."
