U. of S. Faculty Members Receive Grants

U. of S. Faculty Members Receive Grants

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Suburban Weekly

The University of Scranton recently awarded "development intersession" grants for to five faculty members, including one resident of South Abington Township. South Abington Township resident Ismail Onat, Ph.D., assistant professor in sociology, criminal justice and criminology, received a grant to study "Developing a Crime Analysis Minor for the Sociology/Criminal Justice/Criminology Department."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Suburban Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Scranton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07) 4 hr Angel 3,615
News Two charged after trooper hurt on I-84 Jan 14 Prayers 1
News Quitting smoking is the hardest resolution to keep Jan 5 Sandy feet 1
News Here's what Vice President Biden plans to do af... Jan 5 Go Blue Forever 1
News More female inmates allege sexual assault at La... Dec '16 Abequa 1
Better By Design / Lamandre (Jul '13) Dec '16 TS Olyphant PA 21
Create jobs. Dec '16 Mike 1
See all Scranton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Scranton Forum Now

Scranton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Scranton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Scranton, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,338 • Total comments across all topics: 278,052,249

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC