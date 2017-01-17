U-Haul Acquires Space Savers Self Storage in Scranton, PA
Phoenix-based U-Haul International Inc., which operates more than 1,300 self-storage locations across North America, has acquired Space Savers Self Storage in Scranton, Pa. U-Haul Storage of Scranton at 210 S. 7th Ave. comprises 28,750 square feet of storage space in 260 drive-up units.
