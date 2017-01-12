Two charged after trooper hurt on I-84
High on alcohol and drugs while speeding on an icy road, a tractor-trailer driver lost control, jackknifed and seriously injured one of three state troopers investigating previous crashes Wednesday morning alongside Interstate 84 in Pike County. Cecil Lipscomb Jr., 28, and Nicole Lynn Gyurasz, 27, both of North Adams, Ma., are charged with drug possession with intent to deliver, drug possession and drug paraphernalia possession.
