Traffic calming device or analytical tool? New radar sign is both

MICHAEL J. MULLEN / STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER A digital speed sign at the intersection of South Main Avenue and Roundwoods Place in West Scranton tracks the number and speed of vehicles traveling on the street. The electronic sign along South Main Avenue in West Scranton flashes the speed of northbound motorists as they pass, but it is what drivers don't see that Police Chief Carl Graziano says makes the device a valuable analytical tool for his department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.