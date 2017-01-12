Third Thursday coming to downtown Scranton
Organizers of the popular downtown Scranton arts and entertainment event are expanding festivities to the third Thursday of the month starting April 20, said Thom Welby, First Friday's acting executive director. Third Thursdays will have more of a focus on the performing arts, drawing on actors, writers, musicians and improvisational groups to put on shows and readings at restaurants, bars and coffee shops - places with space, said Jack Reager, president of the First Friday board.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Scranton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07)
|12 hr
|The con
|3,612
|Two charged after trooper hurt on I-84
|Sat
|Prayers
|1
|Quitting smoking is the hardest resolution to keep
|Jan 5
|Sandy feet
|1
|Here's what Vice President Biden plans to do af...
|Jan 5
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|More female inmates allege sexual assault at La...
|Dec '16
|Abequa
|1
|Better By Design / Lamandre (Jul '13)
|Dec '16
|TS Olyphant PA
|21
|Create jobs.
|Dec '16
|Mike
|1
Find what you want!
Search Scranton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC