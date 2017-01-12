Third Thursday coming to downtown Scr...

Third Thursday coming to downtown Scranton

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Times-Tribune

Organizers of the popular downtown Scranton arts and entertainment event are expanding festivities to the third Thursday of the month starting April 20, said Thom Welby, First Friday's acting executive director. Third Thursdays will have more of a focus on the performing arts, drawing on actors, writers, musicians and improvisational groups to put on shows and readings at restaurants, bars and coffee shops - places with space, said Jack Reager, president of the First Friday board.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Scranton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07) 12 hr The con 3,612
News Two charged after trooper hurt on I-84 Sat Prayers 1
News Quitting smoking is the hardest resolution to keep Jan 5 Sandy feet 1
News Here's what Vice President Biden plans to do af... Jan 5 Go Blue Forever 1
News More female inmates allege sexual assault at La... Dec '16 Abequa 1
Better By Design / Lamandre (Jul '13) Dec '16 TS Olyphant PA 21
Create jobs. Dec '16 Mike 1
See all Scranton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Scranton Forum Now

Scranton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Scranton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Syria
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
 

Scranton, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,152 • Total comments across all topics: 277,990,532

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC