Third Thursday coming to downtown Scranton

Organizers of the popular downtown Scranton arts and entertainment event are expanding festivities to the third Thursday of the month starting April 20, said Thom Welby, First Friday's acting executive director. Third Thursdays will have more of a focus on the performing arts, drawing on actors, writers, musicians and improvisational groups to put on shows and readings at restaurants, bars and coffee shops - places with space, said Jack Reager, president of the First Friday board.

