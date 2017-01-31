The Hillbenders to perform bluegrass ...

The Hillbenders to perform bluegrass version of The Whoa s a Tommya in Scranton

The Hillbenders will bring its bluegrass interpretation of The Who's 'Tommy' to the Theater at North in Scranton on Feb. 10. The Hillbenders guitarist Jim Rea, right, said the bluegrass musicians were rejuvenated by their foray into 'Tommy: A Bluegrass Opry' and that they're finding ways to practice new music on the road.

