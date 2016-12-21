The cost of nutrition: higher prices ...

The cost of nutrition: higher prices hinder healthy eating

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: The Times-Tribune

JASON FARMER / STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER Andrea Mantione, director at the Leahy Clinic and Family Center, packs a bag from the pantry on Dec. 15. After falling ill with Type 2 diabetes four years ago, now he counts on fresh food to bring him back to health. Mr. Mosser, 42, of Scranton, receives disability benefits following his work injury around 2002-03, he said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Scranton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07) 9 hr And again again etc 3,576
News More female inmates allege sexual assault at La... Dec 10 Abequa 1
Better By Design / Lamandre (Jul '13) Dec 9 TS Olyphant PA 21
Create jobs. Dec 7 Mike 1
Check skytran on youtube. Dec 5 Harry 1
News Things to do in the Scranton area this weekend Dec 3 Hungry 2
Trump Will Privatize It All So The Rich Get Ric... Nov '16 The Working Class 1
See all Scranton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Scranton Forum Now

Scranton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Scranton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Super Bowl
  5. North Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
 

Scranton, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,951 • Total comments across all topics: 277,558,381

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC