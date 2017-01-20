The Anti-Inauguration
Tomorrow, the day after Donald Trump's inauguration, some famous women will descend on Washington to march on it. In addition to Cher, about 200,000 other people are expected to participate in the Women's March on Washington, with "sister marches" planned in more than 300 other cities, all united in their discontent and their confusion over what to do about it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Real Clear Politics.
Add your comments below
Scranton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07)
|Thu
|Crapsack
|3,616
|Two charged after trooper hurt on I-84
|Jan 14
|Prayers
|1
|Quitting smoking is the hardest resolution to keep
|Jan 5
|Sandy feet
|1
|Here's what Vice President Biden plans to do af...
|Jan 5
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|More female inmates allege sexual assault at La...
|Dec '16
|Abequa
|1
|Better By Design / Lamandre (Jul '13)
|Dec '16
|TS Olyphant PA
|21
|Create jobs.
|Dec '16
|Mike
|1
Find what you want!
Search Scranton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC