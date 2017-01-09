Thank You Cards for Cops
It isn't often law enforcement officers hear, "thank you," from the people they serve and protect, but children at one elementary school in Scranton wanted to show the police how much they're appreciated. Every other day of the year, these men and women in law enforcement go about their jobs and aren't always on the receiving end of thanks from folks in the public.
