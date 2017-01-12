Teen in Scranton stabbing wants case moved to juvenile court

Scranton police lead Cathleen Boyer, 528 Myrtle St., in police headquarters where she was formally charged today for criminal homicide and other offenses in death of 18-year-old Kayla VanWert. Jake Dana Stevens / Staff Photographer SCRANTON - The teen who fatally stabbed an 18-year-old Scranton woman in a May street fight had asked a friend if she should "cut" the victim before they fought, but also tried to avoid the fight altogether, according to online messages revealed Friday in a court hearing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.