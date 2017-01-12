Teen in Scranton stabbing wants case ...

Teen in Scranton stabbing wants case moved to juvenile court

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Citizens' Voice

Scranton police lead Cathleen Boyer, 528 Myrtle St., in police headquarters where she was formally charged today for criminal homicide and other offenses in death of 18-year-old Kayla VanWert. Jake Dana Stevens / Staff Photographer SCRANTON - The teen who fatally stabbed an 18-year-old Scranton woman in a May street fight had asked a friend if she should "cut" the victim before they fought, but also tried to avoid the fight altogether, according to online messages revealed Friday in a court hearing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Scranton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07) 50 min The con 3,610
News Two charged after trooper hurt on I-84 1 hr Prayers 1
News Quitting smoking is the hardest resolution to keep Jan 5 Sandy feet 1
News Here's what Vice President Biden plans to do af... Jan 5 Go Blue Forever 1
News More female inmates allege sexual assault at La... Dec '16 Abequa 1
Better By Design / Lamandre (Jul '13) Dec '16 TS Olyphant PA 21
Create jobs. Dec '16 Mike 1
See all Scranton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Scranton Forum Now

Scranton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Scranton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Cuba
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
 

Scranton, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,568 • Total comments across all topics: 277,912,820

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC