Students treated to music from Scranton Philharmonic Orchestra

SHAMROCK ARCHIVES "This is how it will be done," says Hugh Connor of The Scranton Times' radio station, WEJL, as he demonstrates the tape technique used to broadcast Scranton Philharmonic Orchestra's youth concerts. Looking on are, from left: Mrs. Henry Friedman, Junior League of Scranton arts committee chairwoman; Mrs. Raymond Clarke, supervisor of music, Archbald Public Schools; Mrs. Ruth Davies, supervisor of music, Scranton Public Schools; and Mrs. Frank Dietrick, Junior League radio-TV chairwoman.

