Sorting Toys for Girls and Boys

University of Scranton students, faculty and staff donated hundreds of gifts to area children through drives organized by the University's Campus Ministries' Center for Service and Social Justice. University students sorted through the donated items that were distributed to children by Friends of the Poor/Catholic Social Services.
