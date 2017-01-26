Some Customers in Scranton, Dunmore Double Billed
The sale of the Scranton Sewer Authority to Pennsylvania American Water provided a cash infusion for Scranton and Dunmore, but there seems to be a kink in the transition that's affecting bill payers. Opening bills is never a pleasant experience, but if you live in Scranton and Dunmore and felt sticker shock when you saw your Pennsylvania American Water bill this week, don't fret.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.
