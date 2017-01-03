ShiverFest to challenge toughest of kayakers

For the third time, the Lackawanna River Corridor Association, a non-profit dedicated to conserving the Lackawanna River, will be holding its annual ShiverFest on Saturday, Jan. 14. "We want to show that the Lackawanna River is something people can enjoy 365 days a year, even in the dead of winter," said Bernie McGurl, executive director of the ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Weekender.