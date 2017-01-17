Scuffle at Scranton protest results i...

Scuffle at Scranton protest results in citations

Read more: The Citizens' Voice

Police filed summary citations against three people Friday afternoon after an altercation inside the building that houses U.S. Sen. Bob Casey's office during a protest of the incoming president's administration. The protestors gathered for a peaceful rally at Courthouse Square to support health care, women's rights, LGBTQ rights and an increase in the minimum wage, among other things, said Shane Rielly, who was among the demonstrators there.

