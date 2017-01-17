Scranton solicitor to take sewer authority post
Scranton's city solicitor will resign his post and take over as the new director/solicitor of the Scranton Sewer Authority. At its first meeting since the sewer system's sale to Pennsylvania American Water, the Scranton Sewer Authority on Friday also accepted the resignation of its chairman and two solicitors.
