Scranton man exposed self while returning plunger

A Scranton man is charged with open lewdness for exposing his genitals while returning a plunger early Wednesday morning, Dec. 28. Christopher Lake, 51, also made vulgar remarks toward Erica Simpson after returning the plunger in the Ash Street apartment building at 2:15 a.m. Lake is also charged with loitering and prowling at night time, harassment and disorderly conduct, according to a criminal complaint filed by Patrolman Daniel Schaufler. Mr. Lake is in Lackawanna County Prison in lieu of $10,000 bail.

