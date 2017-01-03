Scranton car dealer among 29 people/businesses sued by AG

The state office of attorney general is continuing to pursue legal action against a Scranton car dealer who was among 29 people and businesses subjected to legal action for deceptive business practices in 2016. The office's Bureau of Consumer Protection filed suit in February against Robert Ferri of Old Forge, owner of Elite Motors, which has locations at 509 N. Keyser Ave. in Scranton and 1349 Route 315 in Plains Twp.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.