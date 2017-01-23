Scranton board hears appeal of Castle...

Scranton board hears appeal of Castle House demolition

MICHAEL J. MULLEN / STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER The "Castle House" at 1021 Richmont St. in the Green Ridge section was the focus of Monday's meeting of the Scranton Housing Appeals Board. Scranton Housing Appeals Board will hear on Monday, Jan. 23 an appeal of a city order for demolition of a house at 1021 Richmont St. in Green Ridge.

