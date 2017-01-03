Saluting Local Business

Saluting Local Business

The Post Home and Body, a shop in downtown Scranton, was spotlighted at a recent Lackawanna County Commissioners meeting. The store offers handcrafted goods made from natural ingredients and recently celebrated its second anniversary in business.

