Political scene 1/30/17
Brian Tupper, a lifetime resident of Shavertown and Harveys Lake, has announced his intent to run for the office of Magisterial District Judge of the Back Mountain . Tupper graduated from Dallas High School in 1998 and received his Bachelor of Science in business administration from Misericordia University magna cum laude.
