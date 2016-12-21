Police make drug arrests
Richard M. Santapau, 30, 37 Park St., Apt. 4, Carbondale, and Virgilio Almonte Arias, 25, 1806 Cedar Ave., Floor 2 Rear, Scranton, were charged with possession and other related charges; Mr. Santapau was also charged with endangering the welfare of children.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Scranton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07)
|21 hr
|And again again etc
|3,576
|More female inmates allege sexual assault at La...
|Dec 10
|Abequa
|1
|Better By Design / Lamandre (Jul '13)
|Dec 9
|TS Olyphant PA
|21
|Create jobs.
|Dec 7
|Mike
|1
|Check skytran on youtube.
|Dec 5
|Harry
|1
|Things to do in the Scranton area this weekend
|Dec '16
|Hungry
|2
|Trump Will Privatize It All So The Rich Get Ric...
|Nov '16
|The Working Class
|1
Find what you want!
Search Scranton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC