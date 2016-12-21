Pigs in the Blanket highlight of Eastern Orthodox Christmas festivities
JAKE DANNA STEVENS / STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER Clarks Summit resident Debbie Cooke Colarusso is this week's Local Flavor: Recipes We Love contest winner for her Pigs in the Blanket recipe. Eastern Orthodox churches celebrate Christmas this Saturday, and much like the holiday in December, the festivities are not without their share of traditional foods - including Pigs in the Blanket, aka stuffed cabbage.
