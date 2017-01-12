Ted S. Warren/AP, License: N/A, Created: 2016:10:07 10:13:06
A dose of the anti-opioid antidote naloxone saved the life of a Pittsburgh firefighter who overdosed on heroin while working on New Year's Eve. In Columbus, Ohio, a 27-year-old heroin addict pleaded guilty Tuesday to involuntary manslaughter for injecting into her 55-year-old father, also an addict, a heroin overdose that killed him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Scranton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07)
|5 hr
|The con
|3,610
|Two charged after trooper hurt on I-84
|6 hr
|Prayers
|1
|Quitting smoking is the hardest resolution to keep
|Jan 5
|Sandy feet
|1
|Here's what Vice President Biden plans to do af...
|Jan 5
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|More female inmates allege sexual assault at La...
|Dec '16
|Abequa
|1
|Better By Design / Lamandre (Jul '13)
|Dec '16
|TS Olyphant PA
|21
|Create jobs.
|Dec '16
|Mike
|1
Find what you want!
Search Scranton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC