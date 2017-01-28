N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2017:01:28 09:28:56
SUBMITTED PHOTOMembers of the Wyoming Valley chapter of Pennsylvanians for Human Life attend the March for Life on Friday in Washington, D.C. SUBMITTED PHOTOMembers of the Scranton chapter of Pennsylvanians for Human Life attend the March for Life on Friday in Washington, D.C. The president of the Scranton chapter of Pennsylvanians for Human Life, Mrs. Gohsler said that with Donald Trump as president, the unborn have a greater chance for life. More than 350 people attended the chapter's 34th annual Respect for Life Prayer Breakfast, held Saturday at Fiorelli Catering in Peckville.
