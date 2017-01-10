PennDOT: Rockwell Avenue Bridge to Op...

PennDOT: Rockwell Avenue Bridge to Open by July

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: WNEP-TV Moosic

PennDOT says there's a light at the end of the tunnel for Scranton residents affected by a bridge closure. Officials say the Rockwell Avenue bridge is scheduled to reopen just after the fifth anniversary of its closing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Scranton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07) 1 hr Dfalls 3,598
News Quitting smoking is the hardest resolution to keep Jan 5 Sandy feet 1
News Here's what Vice President Biden plans to do af... Jan 5 Go Blue Forever 1
News More female inmates allege sexual assault at La... Dec '16 Abequa 1
Better By Design / Lamandre (Jul '13) Dec '16 TS Olyphant PA 21
Create jobs. Dec '16 Mike 1
Check skytran on youtube. Dec '16 Harry 1
See all Scranton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Scranton Forum Now

Scranton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Scranton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Health Care
 

Scranton, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,000 • Total comments across all topics: 277,800,353

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC