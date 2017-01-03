Patricia "Poopsie" Renda celebrates 1...

Patricia "Poopsie" Renda celebrates 100th birthday

Patricia "Poopsie" Renda celebrated her 100th birthday on Dec. 23. A lifelong resident of the Bullshead section of Scranton, she worked in a city factory and is a two-time cancer survivor. She lives at Allied Services Skilled Nursing and Rehab Center in Scranton.

