Pa. priest sorry for sharing 'fat women' meme
A Pennsylvania priest is apologizing for sharing a Facebook meme mocking "fat women" who participated in Saturday's post-inauguration march in Washington, D.C. Pa. priest sorry for sharing 'fat women' meme SCRANTON, Pa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Scranton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07)
|10 hr
|Truther
|3,618
|Two charged after trooper hurt on I-84
|Jan 14
|Prayers
|1
|Quitting smoking is the hardest resolution to keep
|Jan 5
|Sandy feet
|1
|Here's what Vice President Biden plans to do af...
|Jan 5
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|More female inmates allege sexual assault at La...
|Dec '16
|Abequa
|1
|Better By Design / Lamandre (Jul '13)
|Dec '16
|TS Olyphant PA
|21
|Create jobs.
|Dec '16
|Mike
|1
Find what you want!
Search Scranton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC