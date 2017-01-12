[Opinions] Getting a good start to th...

[Opinions] Getting a good start to the new semester

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Sheaf

It is the end of another semester at the University of Saskatchewan and as winter begins, students are reflecting on how they spent their time here in the past few months. With that in mind, what can we do differently next semester to make 2017 suck a lot less than 2016? Once January comes, people tend to come up with ideas for New Year's resolutions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sheaf.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Scranton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07) 1 hr Angel 3,606
News Quitting smoking is the hardest resolution to keep Jan 5 Sandy feet 1
News Here's what Vice President Biden plans to do af... Jan 5 Go Blue Forever 1
News More female inmates allege sexual assault at La... Dec '16 Abequa 1
Better By Design / Lamandre (Jul '13) Dec '16 TS Olyphant PA 21
Create jobs. Dec '16 Mike 1
Check skytran on youtube. Dec '16 Harry 1
See all Scranton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Scranton Forum Now

Scranton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Scranton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Death Penalty
 

Scranton, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,201 • Total comments across all topics: 277,883,934

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC