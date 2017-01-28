Old pages blossom into decorations in DIY book craft
Paper flowers represent a perfect marriage of literature and art, where words combine with craft and result in new form of beauty. For Sheli Pratt-McHugh, the department chair for Harry & Jeanette Weinberg Memorial Library at University of Scranton, there was no better way to express her love than to incorporate this DIY trend into her August wedding.
