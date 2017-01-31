New state agency would run crucial programs

The creation of a new umbrella state department overseeing Medicaid, lottery benefits for senior citizens and opioid abuse programs won't lead to cuts in existing state services, a Wolf administration official said Monday. The merger of the departments of Human Services, Health, Aging, and Drug and Alcohol programs into the Department of Health and Human Services will instead aid the delivery of services, save costs and yield only minimal losses in state jobs, said Policy Secretary Sarah Galbally.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.