New state agency would run crucial programs
The creation of a new umbrella state department overseeing Medicaid, lottery benefits for senior citizens and opioid abuse programs won't lead to cuts in existing state services, a Wolf administration official said Monday. The merger of the departments of Human Services, Health, Aging, and Drug and Alcohol programs into the Department of Health and Human Services will instead aid the delivery of services, save costs and yield only minimal losses in state jobs, said Policy Secretary Sarah Galbally.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Scranton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07)
|20 hr
|Truther
|3,622
|Two charged after trooper hurt on I-84
|Jan 14
|Prayers
|1
|Quitting smoking is the hardest resolution to keep
|Jan 5
|Sandy feet
|1
|Here's what Vice President Biden plans to do af...
|Jan 5
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|More female inmates allege sexual assault at La...
|Dec '16
|Abequa
|1
|Better By Design / Lamandre (Jul '13)
|Dec '16
|TS Olyphant PA
|21
|Create jobs.
|Dec '16
|Mike
|1
Find what you want!
Search Scranton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC