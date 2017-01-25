New general manager takes the helm at WBRE
Steve Daniloff, former director of sales at WBRE, was promoted to vice president and general manager of the station and associated digital services, including PAHomepage.com serving the Wilkes-Barre and Scranton areas, Nexstar Media Group announced. Daniloff replaced Robert Bee, who was promoted to vice president and general manager of Nexstar-owned WHTM-TV in Harrisburg and associated digital services, including abc27.com.
