Namedropper, January 24, 2017 -- Actor's Circle, super students, Maplewood Fire and Rescue
Penn State Worthington Scranton Chancellor Marwan Wafa, Ph.D., right, presents the Chancellor's Student Worker Service Award to Ashli Daley of Throop. Maplewood Fire and Rescue Company Auxiliary makes a $2,500 donation to the company.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Scranton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07)
|Sun
|The con
|3,617
|Two charged after trooper hurt on I-84
|Jan 14
|Prayers
|1
|Quitting smoking is the hardest resolution to keep
|Jan 5
|Sandy feet
|1
|Here's what Vice President Biden plans to do af...
|Jan 5
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|More female inmates allege sexual assault at La...
|Dec '16
|Abequa
|1
|Better By Design / Lamandre (Jul '13)
|Dec '16
|TS Olyphant PA
|21
|Create jobs.
|Dec '16
|Mike
|1
Find what you want!
Search Scranton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC