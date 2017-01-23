Municipal pension debt solution elusive
Municipal pension plans across Pennsylvania remain saddled with debt while a search for relief eludes consensus at the state Capitol. At the start of a new legislative session, Republican caucus leaders directed their remarks to curbing costs for the two giant state pension plans for state government and school district employees.
Scranton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07)
|Sun
|The con
|3,617
|Two charged after trooper hurt on I-84
|Jan 14
|Prayers
|1
|Quitting smoking is the hardest resolution to keep
|Jan 5
|Sandy feet
|1
|Here's what Vice President Biden plans to do af...
|Jan 5
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|More female inmates allege sexual assault at La...
|Dec '16
|Abequa
|1
|Better By Design / Lamandre (Jul '13)
|Dec '16
|TS Olyphant PA
|21
|Create jobs.
|Dec '16
|Mike
|1
