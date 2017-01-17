Mapping mass incarceration means look...

Mapping mass incarceration means looking at more than big cities

Earlier this month, the Vera Institute of Justice published a special report on the massive jail in Scranton, Penn. The Lackawanna County jail, in Scranton, is 15 times larger than it was in 1970 and the incarceration rate is now twice as high as nearby New York City.

