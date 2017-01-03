Man indicted for fentanyl OD linked to death in Scranton

A Minnesota man who investigators say sold fatal doses of fentanyl online to unsuspecting customers is linked to at least 10 homicides nationwide, including a Scranton woman who fatally overdosed last spring, federal prosecutors said. Aaron R. Broussard, 26, of Hopkins, Minnesota, appeared Tuesday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Karoline Mehalchick in Scranton to face a charge of delivering a controlled substance that resulted in death.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.