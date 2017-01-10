LCTA, Colts Soon to Offer Intercounty Bus Pass
Luzerne County Transit Authority and the County of Lackawanna Transit System will soon offer the same monthly bus pass. The change in bus routes was relatively minor but it clears the way for the possibility of a big change for people who ride the bus in Lackawanna and Luzerne Counties.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.
