Lackawanna County Sentencings

Lackawanna County Sentencings

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Times-Tribune

James Troy Clark, 29, 315 N. Richard St., Bedford, to time served to 23 1/2 months in county jail and one year of probation for harassment and simple assault Michael Pierotti, 47, 348 Ferdinand St., Scranton, to time served to one year in county jail for drug paraphernalia. Michael Francis Schroeder, 24, New Foundland, to three to 23 1/2 months in county jail for criminal use of a communication facility.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Scranton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07) 17 hr Angel 3,611
News Two charged after trooper hurt on I-84 Sat Prayers 1
News Quitting smoking is the hardest resolution to keep Jan 5 Sandy feet 1
News Here's what Vice President Biden plans to do af... Jan 5 Go Blue Forever 1
News More female inmates allege sexual assault at La... Dec '16 Abequa 1
Better By Design / Lamandre (Jul '13) Dec '16 TS Olyphant PA 21
Create jobs. Dec '16 Mike 1
See all Scranton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Scranton Forum Now

Scranton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Scranton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Mexico
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Climate Change
 

Scranton, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,762 • Total comments across all topics: 277,951,589

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC