Lackawanna County Court Notes
A Carbondale man who drunkenly drove the wrong way for more than 4 miles on Interstate 81 before crashing and killing another man pleaded guilty to three charges Monday. SCRANTON - A Taylor man told police that another man beat and robbed him as he walked in Scranton on Sunday evening, city police said.
Scranton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07)
|Jan 22
|The con
|3,617
|Two charged after trooper hurt on I-84
|Jan 14
|Prayers
|1
|Quitting smoking is the hardest resolution to keep
|Jan 5
|Sandy feet
|1
|Here's what Vice President Biden plans to do af...
|Jan 5
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|More female inmates allege sexual assault at La...
|Dec '16
|Abequa
|1
|Better By Design / Lamandre (Jul '13)
|Dec '16
|TS Olyphant PA
|21
|Create jobs.
|Dec '16
|Mike
|1
