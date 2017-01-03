Judge orders release of man who fired...

Judge orders release of man who fired gun near child - but not until he finds new place to live

A judge ordered the release Thursday of an incarcerated man who fired a gun in the Scranton home of the now-murdered mother of his child - but first, he must find an appropriate place to live. Judge Margaret Bisignani Moyle sentenced Jorge DeJesus, 19, of Scranton, to the jail time he already served, more than 200 days, to 23A1 2 months.

