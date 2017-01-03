Here's what Vice President Biden plans to do after leaving office
Vice President Joe Biden is developing a partnership with the University of Delaware that will focus on economic and domestic policy, a Biden aide said Wednesday, rounding out the vice president's plans for after he leaves the White House. In addition to working with the Delaware school, Biden's alma mater, he also plans an affiliation with the University of Pennsylvania.
