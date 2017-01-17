Geisinger to add 150 nursing jobs
The 150-plus jobs, which include options for experienced nurses and new graduates, are available in clinical and office locations in the Wilkes-Barre and Scranton region and include positions in all areas such as the emergency department, critical care, medical/surgical, telemetry and progressive care unit. "Nurses are at the heart of what we do," said Angelo Venditti, chief nursing officer, Geisinger Northeast.
