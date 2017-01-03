First Friday to grow in 2017

Based on the growth of the cultural event over the last several years and growing optimism about downtown Scranton's revitalization, there is a widespread desire among participating businesses and board members to expand it this year, Executive Director Thom Welby said. Organizers plan to meet soon to discuss the best way to grow First Friday during the warm-weather months, whether that means adding a Third Thursday celebration, or scheduling festivities every Friday night from May through October.

