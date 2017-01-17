Feds sue student loan firm for mislea...

Feds sue student loan firm for misleading borrowers

10 hrs ago

The federal Consumer Financial Protection Bureau on Wednesday filed suit in Scranton alleging the Navient Corp. "systematically deterred" student loan borrowers from accessing benefits required by law. Navient is the largest student loan servicer in the country, handling debts from more than 12 million borrowers and more than $300 billion in federal and private student loans.

