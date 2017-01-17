Farm-to-table restaurant coming to
Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar will replace Doc Magrogan's Oyster House, which served its last customers on Monday. Owner Dave Magrogan, based in West Chester, who also owns Kildare's Irish Pub on Jefferson Avenue in Scranton, will spend a few months remodeling the building at 7011 Shoppes Boulevard, and is to reopen in April.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.
Add your comments below
Scranton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07)
|Tue
|SJB
|3,614
|Two charged after trooper hurt on I-84
|Jan 14
|Prayers
|1
|Quitting smoking is the hardest resolution to keep
|Jan 5
|Sandy feet
|1
|Here's what Vice President Biden plans to do af...
|Jan 5
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|More female inmates allege sexual assault at La...
|Dec '16
|Abequa
|1
|Better By Design / Lamandre (Jul '13)
|Dec '16
|TS Olyphant PA
|21
|Create jobs.
|Dec '16
|Mike
|1
Find what you want!
Search Scranton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC