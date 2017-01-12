Escape Room' Spotlighted

13 hrs ago Read more: Suburban Weekly

Electric City Escape, an escape room experience located in downtown Scranton, was the small business spotlighted at a recent Lackawanna County Commissioners meeting. The operation, designed by an art teacher/artist and an interior designer, offers a challenging adventure experience to its participants.

